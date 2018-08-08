Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August

PM Pashinyan to depart for Tavush province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Tavush province, reports Armenpress.

“I will depart for Tavush province on Friday. Firstly, I will visit Berd, Noyemberyan and on Saturday will visit Ijevan and Dilijan”, the PM said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




