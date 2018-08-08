Vice Speaker Sharmazanov says explanation of Prosecutor General’s Office to keep ex-President Kocharyan in custody is not convincing

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, RPA faction MP Eduard Sharmazanov doesn’t think that the release of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who is currently remanded into custody, can undermine the investigation process.

Sharmazanov told Armenpress that he is gradually becoming more concerned over the fact that Kocharyan’s detention has political motives.

Commenting on the rejection of the motion of MPs to change Kocharyan’s precautionary measure by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Vice Speaker said the explanation for rejection was not convincing.

“I think that the concern, according to which Robert Kocharyan’s detention has political motives and why not, also personal vendetta tendencies, is gradually being strengthened. And today the explanation of the Prosecutor General’s Office was not convincing. I don’t think that releasing Robert Kocharyan from custody can hinder the investigation since Kocharyan has not been in Armenia and returned to Armenia, therefore, I cannot understand the rejection of the motion of MPs. The explanations presented by the Prosecutor General’s Office are not sufficient enough and well-grounded for me”, Sharmazanov said.

Asked what actions the Republican Party is going to take on this matter, Sharmazanov said: “Let’s wait for the decision of the Court of Appeals, then we will discuss our future steps”.

The Court of Appeals will examine the appeal on changing the precautionary measure selected against Robert Kocharyan on August 9.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He is remanded into custody. Kocharyan’s attorneys have appealed the court ruling.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan