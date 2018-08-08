Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August

Sarhat Petrosyan to be appointed head of Real Estate Cadastre Committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Sarhat Petrosyan will be appointed head of the Real Estate Cadastre Committee, Armenpress reports.

The issue is included in the Armenian government’s August 9 session agenda. It will be presented by first deputy prime minister Ararat Mirozyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




