Sanitek fined for improperly conducting waste disposal service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the contract signed between the Yerevan City Hall and Sanitek Co. Ltd., the City Hall’s Communal Service department and respective departments of the administrative districts have revealed multiple cases of improper fulfillment of the services set by the contract based on the control operations conducted in July, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.

The company has been notified on these cases and was given a reasonable timeframe for eliminating the shortcomings. However, not in all cases the shortcomings have been improved in the set period of time, as a result of which the Sanitek Co. Ltd. has been fined with 12.000.377 AMD for not properly implementing the services.

The company has also been notified that in case of not properly implementing the services in accordance to the contract, tougher measures will be applied.

Sanitek Armenia is the branch of Sanitek International Group – a multinational waste management company headquartered in Lebanon, with strategic alliances in Asia, Europe, and at the United States. The company provides wide range of services associated with the waste management.

