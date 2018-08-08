Air temperature to decrease in Armenia on August 9-11

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. On August 8 in the evening hours in northern regions, on August 9-10 from time to time in most of the regions, on August 11 in separate regions rain with thunderstorm is expected. Hail is possible in separate parts, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

No precipitation is expected on August 12-13.

Air temperature will decrease by 2-3 on August 9 and by 3-5 degrees on August 11.

On August 11-12 no precipitation is expected in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan