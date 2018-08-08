El Salvador’s ex-President pleads guilty to money laundering

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Former President of El Salvadaor Antonio Saca and two ex-ministers pleaded guilty in court to embezzlement and money laundering involving more than $300 million during his government, Reuters reported.

Saca pleaded guilty in July in a document sent to the attorney general in exchange for reducing his sentence from 30 to 10 years in prison, said his lawyer Lisandro Quintanilla.

Prosecutors said they accepted the confession and asked the judge to provide a quick ruling.

Antonio Saca served as President of El Salvador from 2004 to 2009.

He was detained in October 2016.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan