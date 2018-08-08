Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 August

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-08-18


LONDON, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 august:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.93% to $2028.00, copper price down by 0.26% to $6075.00, lead price down by 3.25% to $2085.00, nickel price down by 0.04% to $13325.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $19650.00, zinc price down by 0.84% to $2546.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 9.55% to $59700.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




