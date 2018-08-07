Lebanese President to arrive in Armenia in autumn

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun will pay a visit to Armenia in October, ARMENPRESS reports Al-Masdar News informs, citing the press service of the Lebanese President.

Aoun will hold meetings with his Armenian partners and will participate in the 17th summit of the Organization of La Francophonie in Yerevan.

This will be his 2nd visit to Armenia after being elected the President of Lebanon in 2016.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan