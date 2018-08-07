PM Pashinyan receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Timur Urazyaev on August 7, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the future development of Armenian-Kazakh relations, and expressed confidence that the active efforts of the Ambassador will foster the expansion and deepening of bilateral relations in different spheres. Nikol Pashinyan underlined that a good atmospheres exists in the relations of Armenia and Kazakhstan and added that it will foster the development of cooperation between the two states.

Timur Urazyaev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in strengthening the cooperation with Armenia and effective partnership on both bilateral and multilateral formats, including in the sidelines of the EAEU and the CSTO.

The interlocutors highlighted the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two countries and noted with satisfaction that in the first half of 2018 trade turnover rose 2.5-fold against the same period of the last year.

The sides also referred to Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, highlighting the regional peace and stability. PM Pashinyan emphasized that the conflict should be settled exclusively in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

