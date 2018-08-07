Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-08-18

YEREVAN, 7 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 august, USD exchange rate up by 0.22 drams to 481.50 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 556.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.58 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.84 drams to 624.31 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 21.75 drams to 18829.03 drams. Silver price down by 1.29 drams to 237.78 drams. Platinum price вup by 145.14 drams to 12879.84 drams.