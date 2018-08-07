Vice PM Avinyan not surprised at MPs from ARF and “Tsarukyan” bloc joining petition for changing Kocharyan’s precautionary measure, but relevant conclusions will be made

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Vice Prime Minister of Armenia, Board Member of “Civil Contract” Party Tigran Avinyan is not surprised at MPs from ARF and “Tsarukyan” bloc joining petition for changing Robert Kocharyan’s precautionary measure, ARMENPRESS reports Avinyan told RFE/RL's Armenian Service on August 7. According to the Vice PM, they will anyway draw some conclusion from this act of their coalition partners.

“It’s their right and it’s very important to record the fact that the Special Investigation Service does not receive any instructions from the Executive. It acts independently, either does the Court of First Instance”, Tigran Avinyan said, adding that in their relations with their partners they need to analyze these acts and make some conclusions.

The Vice PM also referred to the statement issued by ARF Supreme Council over the decision to remand 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan into custody. Avinyan emphasized that the Executive will exert no pressure on the judicial branch.

“Dashnaktsutyun, that is part of this Government, should be well aware of the relations between the Executive and the Judiciary and if there are any pressures on the judicial branch. For me the content of that statement is a little unclear. We recorded on the first day that the Executive will not exert any pressure on the Judicial body. No one calls the judge and tells him what to do. It’s unacceptable”, the Deputy PM said.

ARF issued the statment on July 27, reading “Taking into consideration the recent developments in Armenia, we welcome the steps towards establishment of rule of law, equality before the law and elimination of the environment of impunity.



It is also essential that all processes take place on legal basis in accordance with the law without giving grounds for political speculation.



We are convinced that the authorities will take the responsibility of uniting people and no investigation will jeopardize that solidarity.



In this context, we also observe the precise, impartial and comprehensive investigation of tragic events that took place on March 1 of 2008, as well as during formation of independent state.



Thus the charge of overthrow of constitutional order on March 1 brought against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and other authorities at the period is very concerning and can be interpreted as political persecution.”

46 MPs have joined the petition to change the precautionary measure of Robert Kocharyan. The majority of the MPs represent the Republican Party of Armenia. 3 are from the ARF and 1 from “Tsarukyan” bloc.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan