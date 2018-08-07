Serbian President mentions four main reasons why he seeks to solve Kosovo issue

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic in his message addressed to the people mentioned four main reasons why he seeks to solve the Kosovo issue and why it is necessary to do that as soon as possible, TASS reports.

“Do we need attempts to find a solution? Will we get more in the future than we can get now? As Serbia’s president, I believe that we need to resolve the Kosovo issue as soon as possible”, Vucic stressed.

According to the Serbian President, firstly it’s necessary to establish lasting peace between Serbs and Albanians, secondly, the stability will allow Serbia to be engaged in economic development, thirdly, it will enable to greatly increase the investment flow to the country and the last one, the solution of the Kosovo issue will lead to improvement of country’s image.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan