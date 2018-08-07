UK’s Royal Mint releases coins dedicated to Paddington Bear’s 60th anniversary

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The UK’s Royal Mint has released 50p coins dedicated to the 60th anniversary of Paddington Bear, TASS reports.

One of the coins features Paddington waving the flag near the Buckingham Palace, and the next one depicts Paddington Station.

Designer of the coins Dave Knapton said he “felt a real sense of nostalgia” while creating the coins. “I loved reading the books about Paddington when I was younger”, the designer said. “Paddington was part of my childhood, but now he is being discovered by a completely new generation”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan