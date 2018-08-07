Group of Artsakh MPs submit motion to Armenia’s Prosecutor General to change Kocharyan’s precautionary measure

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. A group of MPs of the Republic of Artsakh on August 7 have submitted a motion-request to Armenia’s Prosecutor General to change the precautionary measure selected against 1st President of Artsakh and 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, Artsakh Parliament Speaker’s spokesperson Anush Ghavalyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

The lawmakers have taken into consideration the services provided by Robert Kocharyan in the state-building process of Artsakh and Armenia.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody.

MPs of the Armenian Parliament have launched a petition on changing Kocharyan’s precautionary measure. 46 MPs joined the petition.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan