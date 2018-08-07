Luys Foundation’s 18 beneficiaries to study abroad by assistance of My Step Foundation and philanthropists

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. My Step Foundation will compensate the tuition fees of students admitted to the leading foreign universities for the first year. The students have applied to the Luys Foundation’s 2018-2019 scholarship program, Anna Hakobyan, Armenian Prime Minister’s spouse, founder of the My Step Foundation, told reporters on August 7, reports Armenpress.

She said the students, who applied to the Luys Foundation to receive scholarship for study abroad, but later were disappointed due to the suspension of the Foundation’s activity, now will receive funding by the support of philanthropists.

“Nearly 2-3 weeks ago we have received a letter led by Mariam [one of the students admitted to foreign university], they have applied to the My Step Foundation so that we can help them in search for scholarship. We have tried to act as a bridge, conducted research and found new partners who cooperated with us with a great pleasure, and as a result, we managed to provide 18 beneficiaries of the Luys Foundation with the scholarship required. They will successfully start their studies this September-October”, Anna Hakobyan said.

She mentioned the names of philanthropists and expressed gratitude for the donations. She also thanked her team members who conducted a great work in a short period of time, as well as My Step Foundation’s Board of Trustees members Arsinée Khanjian and Serj Tankian who had a great contribution to finding philanthropists.

Anna Hakobyan informed that they have tried to contact 24 young people who applied to the Luys Foundation from Armenia, 4 of them haven’t reacted, but they have been in contact with 20, one of them got a deferment, the other refused from the assistance, thus, 18 students used that opportunity. Support will also be provided to 4 other students admitted to foreign universities by the funds collected by the My Step Foundation.

Today symbolic contracts were signed between a scholarship holder and the Foundation, the same process will be carried out with the remaining beneficiaries. Anna Hakobyan is full of hope that regardless of the contract, the ties of students with the homeland is so firm that after graduating they will return to Armenia full of knowledge and will serve it for their country and people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan