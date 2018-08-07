Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 August

PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with Kazakh President


YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed agenda issues of bilateral and multilateral relations, including the activity of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

