Air temperature to decrease by 2-3 degrees on August 9

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. On August 7 in the evening hours, on August 8 at night and evening hours in northern regions, on August 9-10 from time to time, on August 11 in separate regions rain with thunderstorm is expected. Hail is possible in separate parts, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

No precipitation is expected on August 12.

Air temperature will decrease by 2-3 on August 9 and by 3-5 degrees on August 11.

