US actor Robert Redford announces he’s retiring from acting

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood star Robert Redford has announced that he is retiring from acting, BBC reports.

Redford is known for roles in The Sting and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and won an Oscar as a director in 1981.

He will star in The Old Man and The Gun, the true story of a criminal who escaped from jail in a kayak at the age of 59 before committing more heists.

“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting”, the 81-year-old said told Entertainment Weekly. “[I’ll] move towards retirement after this ‘cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21. “I thought, well, that's enough. And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”

In a 2016 interview, the actor claimed he was “tired of acting”, saying he wanted to focus more on directing.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan