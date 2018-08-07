EAEU Court to examine issue of legion athletes on November 12

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The Court of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on November 12 will examine the issue of quantitative limitations of the participation of legion athletes in national sports events, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told Armenpress.

The respective application has been submitted by the Eurasian Economic Commission which has applied to the court to give consulting conclusion on this matter.

It is stated that the principle of the free movement of labor force within the Union is enshrined in the EAEU treaty, therefore, the Union’s member states should not put restrictions. Only those restrictions are accepted which concern national security and public order.

Within the frameworks of the formation of domestic markets by the EAEU member states, the EEC has conducted a monitoring on the fulfillment of duties which related to involving professional athletes, who are citizens of member states, in working activity. The monitoring revealed that there are some restrictions in the EAEU member states in this regard. In particular, it is defined how many legion athletes can participate in concrete sports events.

The Commission says the restrictions on participation of foreigners in national sports events shouldn’t be spread on the citizens of the EAEU member states. This stance is agreed by all EAEU member states, except Russia. Russia says the presence of quotas in sports field doesn’t violate the provisions of the EAEU treaty, but is considered as implementation of policy in professional sports.



