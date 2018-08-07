Armenian, Georgian healthcare ministers discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan and his delegation paid an official visit to Georgia, the ministry told Armenpress. The visit aims at deepening the bilateral partnership and exchange experience in healthcare field.

During the visit Arsen Torosyan met David Sergeenko, Georgia’s minister of internally displaced persons from the occupied territories, labor, health and social affairs, as well as first deputy minister Zaza Bokhua. The officials discussed the terms of the memorandum of cooperation in the healthcare sector.

The discussion focused on the ongoing reforms in the Armenian and Georgian pharmaceutical markets.

The officials also touched upon the Georgian law on control of tobacco. The Armenian minister highly appreciated the ban of tobacco in public places and stated that Armenia as well is taking steps on this path.

Within the frames of the visit the Armenian delegation also got acquainted with Georgia’s healthcare infrastructures and visited several medical centers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan