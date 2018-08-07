US step to restore sanctions puts Iran’s economy in bad situation – expert on Iranian studies

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump’s decision to restore sanctions against Iran was expected, expert on Iranian studies Gohar Iskandaryan told Armenpress.

“The next step is expected in November when the US will further deepen the sanctions which will touch upon the oil and gas field. After Trump’s statement 150-200 Western companies, which were registered and were trying to conduct activities in Iran during this period, now are leaving the country and put the Iranian economy in bad situation”, she said. Iskandaryan said although the European countries announce that they will not join the sanctions, but the European business also leaves Iran. “They take that step since Trump has clearly stated that the companies, which will work with Iran, will not have an opportunity to carry out activities in the US”, the expert said.

As for the consequences, the expert on Iranian studies said they are obvious: the sanctions will leave their affect on the Iranian economy. Iran’s currency will depreciate, protests will be held in the country over the socio-economic situation. They will urge the Iranian authorities to suspend support to the regional countries and concentrate on the country’s economic issues.

“The domestic complaints have always existed, they have just become more tense in the past year”, the expert said, expressing hope that the Iranian authorities will try to solve the problem.

US President Donald Trump signed an order on restoring sanctions against Iran at two phases.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan