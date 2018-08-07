Russia ready to resume full-fledged dialogue with new Georgian leadership, says PM Medvedev

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia will not oppose restoring the diplomatic relations with Georgia and is ready to resume a full-fledged dialogue with the new Georgian leadership, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview to Kommersant, TASS reported.

“We are willing to develop relations with the new Georgian leadership, no matter the names or party affiliation. Diplomatic relations can be restored - we were not the ones who severed them anyway. If our Georgian colleagues are willing, we will not say no”, the Russian PM said. Medvedev noted that the status of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is not the issue that will always define the relations between Russia and Georgia.

He reminded that there is a different government in Georgia now. [Former Georgian President Mikheil] Saakashvili’s career in Georgia is most likely over, which is good for Georgia, as I see it”, Medvedev said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



