Citizen of Bangladesh detained after illegally crossing Armenian-Turkish border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian Federal Security Service border guards in Armenia have arrested a man who illegally crossed the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard department told Armenpress.

According to the preliminary check, the trespasser is a citizen of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

He has been handed over to the Armenian law enforcement agencies.

The details of the incident are being clarified at the moment.

