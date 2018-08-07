Citizen of Bangladesh detained after illegally crossing Armenian-Turkish border
YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian Federal Security Service border guards in Armenia have arrested a man who illegally crossed the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard department told Armenpress.
According to the preliminary check, the trespasser is a citizen of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.
He has been handed over to the Armenian law enforcement agencies.
The details of the incident are being clarified at the moment.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
