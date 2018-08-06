Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

Asian Stocks - 06-08-18


TOKYO, 6 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 6 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 22512.53 points, japanese TOPIX stood at 1752.09 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2768.02 points, and HANG SENG stood at 27714.56 points.




