The date of examining appeal on changing the precautionary measure against Robert Kocharyan is known

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The appeal on changing the preventive detention as a precautionary measure against Robert Kocharyan will be examined on August 9, Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan informed ARMENPRESS.

The trial will take place at 12:00.

46 MPs have signed a petition to change Robert Kocharyan's precautionary measure, the predominant majority of the MPs represent the Republican Party. Hhead of Kocharyan’s office Viktor Soghomonyan told HETQ that 42 MPs are from the Republican Party, 3 from the ARF and 1 from “Tsarukyan “bloc.

A Yerevan court has remanded former President Robert Kocharyan into custody for the incidents of March 1, 2008. He is suspected in overthrowing the constitutional order. CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov who was Deputy Defense Minister in 2008 and the former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan are also charged with the same accusation. Harutyunyan is wanted by the Police of Armenia while Khachaturov has been released on bail of 5 million drams.

