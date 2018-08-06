Another failed attempt of spreading disinformation – Artsakh’s MoD denies Azerbaijani media reports

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement denying Azerbaijani media reports.

ARMENPRESS reports the statement runs as follows, “In response to the information published in some Azerbaijani media outlets, particularly haqqin.az, that allegedly the Armenian side conceals the losses caused by the explosion at the trench shelter. The press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh announces that both yesterday and today a relatively stable situation was preserved on the contact line of Artsakh-Azerbaijan opposing armies and no extraordinary incident took place. Please, accept the Azerbaijani media reports as another failed attempt of spreading misinformation”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan