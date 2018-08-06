Diaspora Minister meets with representatives of Armenia community in Boston

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the visit to the USA Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapteyan met with nearly 200 representatives of the Armenian community in Boston.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Diaspora of Armenia, greeting the present Hayrapetyan thanked them for the warm, sincere atmosphere and reception and noted, “Some of you have managed to visit the Motherland after the velvet revolution, and I advise those who have not done so yet to go and enjoy new Armenia. People have started to smile and believe with the hope of a better future. The revolution of love and solidarity is the victory of not only the Armenian people but the entire humanity. And I once again congratulate all of us. We not only have a historical opportunity to shape a glorious future, but also great prerequisites for having a good and dignified presence. Powerful Armenia, strong Diaspora – this is the formula which we believe in and are convinced we have to go forward together.

Speaking about the existing difficulties and challenges, the Diaspora Minister emphasized that today the support of the Diaspora to the changes in the Mother land is of key importance. “For the first time in our history we do not ask money from the Diaspora. We need partnership and revelation of pan-Armenian potential and using that potential”, the Minister underlined.

Afterwards, the Minister answered the questions of the representatives of the Armenian community.

