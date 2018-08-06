Prosecutor General’s Office receives petition signed by 45 MPs on changing Kocharyan’s precautionary measure

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General’s Office has already received the petition signed by 45 MPs on changing the precautionary measure of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenpress, adding that the petition is being discussed.

Among the 45 MPs majority are from the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody.

The March 1 case is an ongoing investigation into the deadly 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan. Kocharyan was the outgoing president at the time, as Serzh Sargsyan was named winner of the presidential election. Mass protests erupted in Yerevan, which led to fatal clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan