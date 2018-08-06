Greens call on Parliament of New Zealand to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The Green Party is calling on the Parliament of New Zealand to recognize the Armenian Genocide, Armenpress reports citing tvnz.co.nz.

The website says Turkey denies the Armenian Genocide and insists that Armenian victims were war casualties, continues insisting that there was no systematic attempt to kill the Armenian people.

“We’ve seen history repeat itself on many occasions and this will continue if we don't recognize our past”, Hoory Yeldizian, chairperson of the Armenian National Committee of New Zealand said.

The website adds that some Australian states have recognized the Armenian Genocide, but New Zealand hasn’t recognized it yet.

Green MP Gareth Huges plans to put forward a motion in Parliament to change that. “I’m asking all of Parliament to support it”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan