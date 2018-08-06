Armenian Embassy in Russia launches hotline over accumulations in Upper Lars checkpoint

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Consul General in Rostov-on-Don Vardan Asoyan has departed for Upper Lars border checkpoint to get acquainted with the situation, the Armenian Embassy in Russia said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“We also inform that the Embassy has set a hotline + 7 (495) 628 55 56 in connection with the situation in the Upper Lars checkpoint. You can also send information about the situation to the following e-mail: [email protected]”, the Embassy said in a statement.

Since August 5 the Armenian trucks are stuck in traffic jam at the Lars border checkpoint. Most of the trucks transport perishable fruits-vegetables. The businessmen and drivers urge the respective authorities to quickly solve the problem as their losses double every hour.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan