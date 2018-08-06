Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

Armenian President sends condolence letter to Indonesian counterpart


YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo over the devastating earthquake in the Lombok island which claimed lives of dozens of people, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I extend my deepest condolences and support to you and the good people of Indonesia, wishing speedy recovery to the injured, and courage and tenacity to the relatives of the victims”, reads the letter.

