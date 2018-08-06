Former security official’s wife charged for illicit enrichment

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Ruzanna Beglaryan, wife of former first deputy chief of the state protection service of Armenia’s national security service Vachagan Ghazaryan, has been charged for illicit enrichment and false asset declaration, the Special Investigative Service told Armenpress.

Signature not to leave has been selected as a precautionary measure against Ruzanna Beglaryan.

Investigation continues.

Former security official Vachagan Ghazaryan has also been charged for illicit enrichment and false asset declaration. He has been remanded into custody, but later was released from pre-trial detention on a 1,000,000,000 dram (roughly 2,1 million dollars) bail.

