President Sarkissian departs for brief vacation
YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has departed for a short-term unpaid vacation which he will spend abroad, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
