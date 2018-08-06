Attorney Hayk Alumyan also to appeal court ruling on remanding ex-President Kocharyan into custody to Court of Appeals

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Alumyan, new member of the defending team of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, is going to appeal the court ruling on remanding Kocharyan into custody to the Court of Appeals on August 6.

Kocharyan’s attorneys have already submitted an appeal against the court ruling to remand the former president into custody to the Court of Appeals.

Hayk Alumyan told Armenpress that his appeal will not be considerably different with the one submitted by the attorneys.

He said the court may investigate the appeal next week.

45 MPs, majority from the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), have signed a petition to change Kocharyan’s precautionary measure.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody.

