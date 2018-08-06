Passenger flow increases by 11% in Armenia’s airports

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports comprised 1 million 525 thousand 537 people in January-July 2018 which is an increase of 11% compared to the figure of January-July 2017, the Civil Aviation Committee told Armenpress.

In July 2018 the passenger flow in the two airports comprised 318.585 people, surpassing the figure of July 2017 by 13.8%.

The passenger flow in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport comprised 300.687 people in July 2018, which is an increase of 11.1% compared to July 2017.

7.7% increase in passenger flow has been registered in the Zvartnots airport in January-July 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. The cargo transportation in January-July 2018 amounted to 9478 tons of goods.

In July 2018 the passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport comprised 17.898 people.

In January-July 2018 the passenger flow in the Shirak airport comprised 93.986 people.

Flights-landings in both airports recorded an increase of 11% in January-July 2018 compared to January-July 2017.

