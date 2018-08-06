Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

US puts psychological pressure on Iranian markets – foreign minister


YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The United States puts psychological pressure on Tehran aimed at destabilizing the Iranian markets, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Al-Mayadeen TV, TASS reports.

“We need to show vigilance since Washington exerts psychological pressure on the Iranian markets”, Zarif said, expressing confidence that Iran will be able to overcome the ongoing difficulties.

