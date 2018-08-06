We need to stop treating Lake Sevan as water container: PM chairs consultation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during which the problems requiring urgent solutions during the irrigation period were discussed, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM firstly touched upon the existing needs in connection with the irrigation system, the predictions made earlier and stated: “In general, the current situation in Lake Sevan forces us to state that we need to stop treating the Lake as a toy or a water container. It’s impermissible, and the behavior of treating Lake Sevan as a water container, unfortunately, has turned into a state policy in Armenia for quite a long time, and we face the consequences of this policy today. I hope the participants came to today’s meeting with this mood. We need to break though this closed and undesirable chain”.

Thereafter, the responsible persons presented necessary information on the water level of reservoirs, necessary water quantity for completely closing the irrigation season, as well as on other matters. Different proposals were made aimed at solving irrigation problems.

Based on the discussion results, the PM tasked to form a working group, involving deputy PM Tigran Avinyan and representatives of concerned agencies, which will discuss the issue of providing farms with the necessary irrigation water within a short period of time and will present respective proposals. “It’s necessary to examine the situation and find options to solve the issue without releasing water from Lake Sevan. The issue must be solved maximally effective and within a short period of time”, PM Pashinyan said.

