Armenia’s transportation minister departs for Upper Lars as tasked by PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan departs for Upper Lars border checkpoint to get acquainted with the situation, the ministry told Armenpress.

He visits Upper Lars according to the instruction of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The ministry said additional information will be provided.

Since August 5 the Armenian trucks are stuck in traffic jam at the Lars border checkpoint. Most of the trucks transport perishable fruits-vegetables. The businessmen and drivers urge the respective authorities to quickly solve the problem as their losses double every hour.

