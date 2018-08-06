Shark kills Czech tourist in Egypt

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. A Czech tourist has been killed by shark while swimming in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt, RIA Novosti reports citing local media.

The tourist died 20 kilometers north of Marsa Alam city.

The man was in the resort with his wife and child.

The local authorities have formed a special group for investigating the incident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan