Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

Air temperature to decrease in Armenia by several degrees from August 9


YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Air temperature will decrease in Armenia by several degrees starting from August 9, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Precipitation from time to time is expected across the Republic, an official of the ministry Levon Vardanyan said during a consultation at the ministry.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration