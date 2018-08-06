PM Pashinyan sends condolence letter on death of academician Sergey Hambardzumyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to the family of academician Sergey Hambardzumyan over the latter’s death, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says: “With a deep sorrow I learnt about the death of academician Sergey Hambardzumyan. His activity as a great scientist, honest intellectual and national-public figure deserves high appreciation. Sergey Hambardzumyan’s both scientific, pedagogical ad public activity, which lasted for decades, has been effective and productive. The renowned scientist and scientific organizer worthily enjoys the love and respect of his colleagues, students and the whole scientific community. I extend my condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of the renowned scientist”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan