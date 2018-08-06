Tank Biathlon 2018: Armenian tank crewmen in semi-final after Individual Race

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The last Individual Race of the Tank Biathlon was held in Alabino, Moscow region within the frames of the International Army Games 2018, Armenia’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian tank crewmen participated in the Individual Race. They competed with the teams of Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar.

The Armenian tankers downed 5 out of 5 targets. The results were summed up after the last Individual Race.

Armenia’s team captured 9th place out of 12 and passed to the semi-final.

The fist performance of the Relay Race with the participation of the Armenian tank crewmen will be held on August 8. They will compete with the teams of Russia, Venezuela and Mongolia.

