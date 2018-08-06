Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August

Armenian National Committee launches activities in New Zealand


YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Committee has launched its activities in New Zealand, the Central Board of the Armenian National Committee said, reports Armenpress.

The ANC New Zealand aims at raising awareness on the Armenian Genocide.

Huri Yeldizyan will serve as the chair of the new Committee.

“Our priority goals are to establish closer cultural and trade ties between New Zealand and Armenia, protect the interests of the Armenian community in New Zealand, reach the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the independence of Artsakh by the government of New Zealand”, Yeldizyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




