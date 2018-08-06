Saudi Arabia expels Canadian ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry gave the Canadian ambassador 24 hours to leave the country, TASS reports.

The decision came after Ottawa’s call to release civil rights activists arrested in Saudi Arabia. On August 3 Canada’s foreign ministry expressed concern over the arrest of civil rights activists and urged to immediately release them. “We urge the Saudi Arabian authorities to immediately release them and all the remaining participants of the peaceful fight for human rights”, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

In response, the Saudi Arabian’s foreign ministry said Canada’s position is a direct interference in the Kingdom’s domestic affairs. Saudi Arabia said it recalls its ambassador for consultations, and declares the Canadian ambassador unacceptable person, as well as suspends new trade and investments with Canada.

