Justice minister holds meeting with Head of EBRD Armenia Office

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan on August 3 had a meeting with Head of the Office of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Yerevan Dimitri Gvindadze, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the minister highly appreciated the EBRD assistance to the ongoing reforms in Armenia and expressed readiness for close cooperation.

A number of issues of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting. Dimitri Gvindadze in particular introduced the range of programs being implemented in Armenia and added that the improvement of the business environment can contribute to deepening the existing cooperation.

The officials also noted that the EBRD’s new 5-year strategy program on Armenia can serve a good base for deepening the close partnership in the future.

