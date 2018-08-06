Multiple journalists detained in Venezuela after assassination attempt on president Maduro

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. 11 journalists have been detained in Venezuela after the assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro, Sputnik News reported. There are foreign journalists among the detainees.

On August 5, a blast occurred during Maduro’s address at a military parade in Caracas. Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said after the incident that Maduro had survived an assassination attempt with the use of explosive drones. The president was unharmed but seven soldiers were injured in the incident.

The president himself accused the Venezuelan opposition and Colombia of having a role in the failed assassination attempt, adding that some of the perpetrators were residing in the United States.

The Venezuelan group Flannel Soldiers claimed the responsibility for the incident.

