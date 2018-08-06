Armenian trucks stuck at Lars border checkpoint

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. Since August 5 the Armenian trucks are stuck in traffic jam at the Lars border checkpoint, Armen Pambukchyan, deputy minister of transport, communication and IT, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

It is reported most of the cargos transport perishable fruits-vegetables.

The businessmen and drivers urge the respective authorities to quickly solve the problem as their losses double every hour.

