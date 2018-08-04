CSTO Gen-Sec Yuri Khachaturov returns to Moscow

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the CSTO Yuri Khachaturov returned to Moscow on August 4 and has resumed the implementation of his duties. ARMENPRESS reports CSTO’s press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov told TASS.

“CSTO Secretary General returned to Moscow from Yerevan on August 4 and has fully resumed the implementation of his duties”, he said.

A Yerevan court has remanded former President Robert Kocharyan into custody for the incidents of March 1, 2008. He is suspected in overthrowing the constitutional order. CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov who was Deputy Defense Minister in 2008 and the former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan are also charged with the same accusation. Harutyunyan is wanted by the Police of Armenia while Khachaturov has been released on bail of 5 million drams.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan