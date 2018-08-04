45 MPs sign petition to change Robert Kocharyan's precautionary measure

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. 45 MPs have signed a petition to change Robert Kocharyan's precautionary measure, the predominant majority of the MPs represent the Republican Party, ARMENPRESS reports the head of Kocharyan’s office Viktor Soghomonyan said in a press conference on August 4.

“The MPs guarantee that no problems will emerge in case of changing Robert Kocharyan’s precautionary measure. The parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan, two deputy speakers are among the 45 MPs. The majority are from the Republican Party, but there are also from other parties, particularly from the ARF”, Soghomonyan said.

Soghomonyan promised to publish the name of the MPs, if they give consent.

A Yerevan court has remanded former President Robert Kocharyan into custody for the incidents of March 1, 2008. He is suspected in overthrowing the constitutional order. CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov who was Deputy Defense Minister in 2008 and the former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan are also charged with the same accusation. Harutyunyan is wanted by the Police of Armenia while Khachaturov has been released on bail of 5 million drams.

