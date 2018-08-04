Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime 250 times in a period of one week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime nearly 250 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of July 29-August 4, during which over 2000 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army of Artsakh keep full control of the situation and continue to confidently carry out their military duty.

